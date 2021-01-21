ModernGhanalogo

21.01.2021

COVID19: Ghana’s active cases hit 2,178

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
COVID19: Ghana's active cases hit 2,178
Ghana's active covid-19 cases has ballooned to 2,178.

This was after 391 cases were recorded.

The Ghana Health Service through its online portal has announced that the country's cumulative case count is 58,822.

Sadly, casualties have risen to 358 whiles the number of recoveries now stands at 56,286.

Ghana is currently seeing a surge in the number of infections in the second wave.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association of Ghana has revealed that four of its members have succumbed to the virus and is now calling on managers of all health institutions to increase their COVID19 measures at the institutions.

The Association decried the blatant disregard for the protocols of COVID19 and indicates that the said behaviour has led to an increase in the death of its members.

“It is important that managers step up and put things right so that it actually helps to protect our members, the nurses and midwives especially at the Out-Patient-Departments and other areas where direct contact with the patients and clients cannot be avoided.”

President of the Association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, has called on the government to provide more PPEs to save the lives of front line workers in order to help them treat patients.

“The death toll has increased to four with the recent one occurring in the Kasenna Nankana District where a number of the nurses have been infected. It is a great worry. Even from December 2020, we saw a rise in the cases among nurses and midwives. It is important to follow COVID-19 protocols.”

“The reinstitution of the protocols at the facility is very important and will go a long way to protect health workers. Personal protective kits are very important. We need them. Managers have to see to it that they do stock up these items, so we can have enough to use.”

Richard Abayeta Abugre
