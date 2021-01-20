ModernGhanalogo

20.01.2021 Education

Don't over enroll school pupils - Director of Education

Mr. Benjamin Cudjoe the Birim Central Municipal Education Director has advised parents to avoid the habit of considering the popularity of a school when enrolling their children to avoid classrooms congestions to avoid covid-19 infections.

He said, though the popularity of a school indicated how it performed, the greater effort in achieving academic excellence depended on how serious the students were.

The Municipal Director of Education gave the advice when he visited some schools and found parents crowded in the offices of Ridge Experimental Basic School, Akim Oda to enrol their children.

He entreated parents to encourage their children to stick to their books and pay attention in class in order to achieve their academic goals.

"Heeding to this advice will help ensure proper ventilation and physical distancing to curb the COVID-19, outbreak" he indicated.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency Madam Rose Kwarko a parent pledged to ensure that her children were fed well to boost their immune system and also provide them with hand sanitizers and nose masks.

---GNA

