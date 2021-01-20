ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.01.2021 Social News

Drivers should be careful in misty weather — Meteo warns

Drivers should be careful in misty weather — Meteo warns
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Mr Tettey Portuphy, Head of Forecasting, Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), has advised drivers to be careful on the road, especially at night and dawn as the hazy harmattan weather conditions appear soon.

"Increased mist in the atmosphere greatly reduces visibility, which makes it dangerous to drive beyond certain speed limits," he said.

Mr Portuphy also cautioned the public on the use of naked fires and said that should be done with utmost care.

He said the pertaining atmospheric dryness easily aided the spread of fires, adding that people should make sure they put out naked fires completely, no matter how small the fire might be.

Mr Portuphy said the harmattan season was expected to last until March and added that as the season progressed, the hazy weather conditions could increase and cause more dryness, as well as foggy weather conditions.

He said the pertaining atmospheric moisture could precipitate some occasional rainfall during the harmattan, which would by no means be an indication of the start of the rainy season.

---GNA

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Mahama's lawyers creating 'media spectacle' for Election 2024 — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
20.01.2021 | Social News
Tema: 105 persons arrested for not wearing nose masks
20.01.2021 | Social News
Karpowership Ghana renovates Ayebeng Memorial Kindergarten block; gives school facelift
20.01.2021 | Social News
CPJ stands with Ghana’s press to mark two years since murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale
20.01.2021 | Social News
MTN Commissions Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Project in Eastern Region
20.01.2021 | Social News
Markets in Accra to run shifts to curb spread of COVID-19
20.01.2021 | Social News
Akatsi South: Assemblymember of Tatorme-Fiato donates PPE to schools
20.01.2021 | Social News
Support children to obey COVID-19 protocols — Amoakohene
20.01.2021 | Social News
Soldiers not providing protection for illegal mining – Ghana Army
20.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Election Petition: Supreme Court outlines five issues for de...
2 hours ago

Drivers should be careful in misty weather — Meteo warns
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line