FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
20.01.2021 Headlines

Supreme Court orders Mahama, Akufo-Addo, EC to file witness statements

2 HOURS AGO

The Supreme Court has ordered the parties in the petition challenging the results of the 2020 Presidential election filed by ex-President John Dramani Mahama to file their witness statements.

The court in its ruling after the parties had set down different memoranda of issue settled on five (5) issues for determination.

The court would among other things determine whether or not the petition disclosed any cause of action.

The court would also be determining whether or not the claims of vote padding as alleged by Mr. Mahama affected the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

Mr. Mahama is to file his witness statements by close of Thursday, January 21, 2021.

The respondents – EC and President Nana Akufo-Addo have by close of Friday, January 22, 2021 to also file their witness statements.

The court has set January 26, 2021 to begin hearing the case in which Mr. Mahama has alleged that no candidate obtained more than 50 per cent of the total valid votes cast to be declared a winner.

---Daily Guide

