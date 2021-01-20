ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.01.2021 Headlines

Bagbin orders compulsory COVID-19 testing for MPs

Bagbin orders compulsory COVID-19 testing for MPs
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has directed all Members of Parliament to undergo compulsory COVID-19 testing to avoid infections in the lawmaking House.

This comes after some notable persons including the National Security Coordinator Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh died of the disease a few days ago.

“All members of Parliament are accordingly requested to avail themselves for this important medical screening exercise scheduled as follows – Wednesday 20th to Friday, January 22, 2021. COVID-19 is real and deadly, at the end of the day if we find out that a member or some members haven’t gone through the screening we’ll advise ourselves as to what to do.”

As of 20th January 2021, Ghana’s active Coronavirus cases stand at 2,174.

Out of the total confirmed cases of 58,431, some 55,899 persons have either recovered or been discharged.

The death toll stands at 358.

---kasapafm

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Election Petition: Tsatsu Tsikata files motion for review of court’s dismissal of interrogatories
20.01.2021 | Headlines
Adumua-Bossman and Aliu Fawaz replace Jinapor and Asenso Boakye as Deputy Chief of Staff
20.01.2021 | Headlines
Rawlings’ family demand remains after state funeral
20.01.2021 | Headlines
We'll do our best to protect students in school – Akufo-Addo
20.01.2021 | Headlines
GPRTU Taskforce to join forces with Police, others to enforce COVID protocols at transport stations
20.01.2021 | Headlines
Committee providing advice on COVID-19 vaccines done with its work – Akufo-Addo
20.01.2021 | Headlines
Dismissal of Mahama’s motion shocking – Ayine
19.01.2021 | Headlines
I'm not ready to resign, your agenda to bring me down won't work — Chairman Wontumi to NPP executives
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Opare Duncan acts as National Security Coordinator after death of Joshua Kyeremeh
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Bagbin orders compulsory COVID-19 testing for MPs
1 hour ago

Election Petition: Tsatsu Tsikata files motion for review of...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line