COVID-19: Six dead, active cases hit 2,174

Six more deaths have been recorded from COVID-19 in Ghana.

The latest data of January 16th January 2021 shared by the Ghana Health Service shows that within a space of 24 hours, the number of new infections increased by 366 with 110 patients recovering.

This leaves the number of active COVID-19 cases at 2,174 and deaths at 358.

The cumulative total number of cases is now 58,431 and the total number of recoveries at 55,899.

Per the latest data presented by the Ghana Health Service, 98 people are in severe condition while 36 people are said to be critical condition.