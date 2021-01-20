ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.01.2021 Health

COVID-19: Six dead, active cases hit 2,174

COVID-19: Six dead, active cases hit 2,174
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Six more deaths have been recorded from COVID-19 in Ghana.

The latest data of January 16th January 2021 shared by the Ghana Health Service shows that within a space of 24 hours, the number of new infections increased by 366 with 110 patients recovering.

This leaves the number of active COVID-19 cases at 2,174 and deaths at 358.

The cumulative total number of cases is now 58,431 and the total number of recoveries at 55,899.

Per the latest data presented by the Ghana Health Service, 98 people are in severe condition while 36 people are said to be critical condition.

1202021100603-0g730m4yxs-covid-19-update
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Gov't gambled with COVID-19 fight during December polls – Alex Segbefia
20.01.2021 | Health
The surge in COVID-19 cases in Ghana amid resumption of schools and economic activities
20.01.2021 | Health
More Ghanaians have become overweight — Dr Asamoa-Baah
20.01.2021 | Health
Ghana facing breakdown in Covid-19 protocols at hospitals
20.01.2021 | Health
Nyaho Medical Centre to transfer non-COVID-19 patients to other hospitals
20.01.2021 | Health
840 nurses infected with covid, 4 dead
20.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan will be ready next week – Oppong Nkrumah
19.01.2021 | Health
Kasena-Nankana records 48 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
19.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19: UK, South Africa variants found in Ghana – Senior Researcher
19.01.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Rawlings’ family demand remains after state funeral
45 minutes ago

Gov't gambled with COVID-19 fight during December polls – Al...
49 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line