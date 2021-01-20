ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.01.2021 General News

WaterAid builds capacity of journalists in Accra

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
WaterAid builds capacity of journalists in Accra
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

WaterAid Ghana on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, organised a workshop for journalists in Accra to build their capacity on effective reporting on Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).

WaterAid Ghana and its mother body have in the past years embarked on a number of projects geared towards generating evidence that can be used to influence policies, strategies, frameworks, and government decisions to benefit people in deprived areas.

Determined to continue playing a key role to achieve the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 that talks about the provision of clean water and sanitation for all, WaterAid Ghana has today trained journalists who they have been working with in the past to build their capacity.

Taking charge of the training, Jonathan Chapman who is a member of the media team of WaterAid urged journalists to always hold decision-makers to account and ensure they are never influenced in any way by those in leadership.

While charging journalists to act as watchdogs and embark on campaigning on critical issues, Mr. Chapman stressed the commitment of WaterAid to continue its relationship with the media to promote Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene.

“We are keen to try and retain relationships with you and having done this morning’s exercise, training, and workshops you might retain the interest in this sector as a source of potential stories for you,” he noted.

Giving his remarks at the workshop, WaterAid Country Director in Ghana, Mr. Gyasi Kofi Danku pledged to continue working towards increasing access to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene in vulnerable, deprived, and neglected communities.

“As you are here today we want you to understand whatever that we do, and how we can collaborate and jointly influence government to do the right thing in terms of increasing access to Water and Sanitation Hygiene,” Mr. Gyasi told journalists.

On his part, the Head of Policy, Advocacy, and Campaigns at WaterAid Ghana, George Yorke urged journalists to constantly monitor and see to it that promises made by politicians in their manifestos are implemented.

“One thing I just want to include is that we know Ghana as a country we really don’t have a national agenda. What is guiding the development of the country is the party manifestos.

“It’s a document that I think as media men and women we can also monitor and also see how we can push government to deliver their promises in the manifesto,” he noted.

Meanwhile, a similar capacity building workshop is set to be organised week for journalists in the area of reporting on climate change.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Jinapor heads to Lands Ministry; Asenso Boakye for Works and Housing
20.01.2021 | General News
COVID-19 Trust Fund gathers GH¢57 million – Chief of Staff
20.01.2021 | General News
Upper East: School children return to school without face mask
20.01.2021 | General News
Report pupils-students abnormal health conditions to school heads teachers urged
20.01.2021 | General News
Human Rights and Governance Center condemns arrest of the Finder reporter
19.01.2021 | General News
ExLA Group marks 10th Anniversary
19.01.2021 | General News
Weija-Gbawe Municipal Commissions Six Bed Maternity Block at Oblogo
19.01.2021 | General News
GJA, others mark second anniversary of Ahmed Suale
19.01.2021 | General News
Consider appointing Nana Ama McBrown as Tourism minister — CFF-Ghana to Akufo-Addo
18.01.2021 | General News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo breaching Transition Act – NDC MPs
22 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo cut down ministries from 36 to 29
22 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line