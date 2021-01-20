WaterAid builds capacity of journalists in Accra

WaterAid Ghana on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, organised a workshop for journalists in Accra to build their capacity on effective reporting on Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).

WaterAid Ghana and its mother body have in the past years embarked on a number of projects geared towards generating evidence that can be used to influence policies, strategies, frameworks, and government decisions to benefit people in deprived areas.

Determined to continue playing a key role to achieve the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 that talks about the provision of clean water and sanitation for all, WaterAid Ghana has today trained journalists who they have been working with in the past to build their capacity.

Taking charge of the training, Jonathan Chapman who is a member of the media team of WaterAid urged journalists to always hold decision-makers to account and ensure they are never influenced in any way by those in leadership.

While charging journalists to act as watchdogs and embark on campaigning on critical issues, Mr. Chapman stressed the commitment of WaterAid to continue its relationship with the media to promote Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene.

“We are keen to try and retain relationships with you and having done this morning’s exercise, training, and workshops you might retain the interest in this sector as a source of potential stories for you,” he noted.

Giving his remarks at the workshop, WaterAid Country Director in Ghana, Mr. Gyasi Kofi Danku pledged to continue working towards increasing access to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene in vulnerable, deprived, and neglected communities.

“As you are here today we want you to understand whatever that we do, and how we can collaborate and jointly influence government to do the right thing in terms of increasing access to Water and Sanitation Hygiene,” Mr. Gyasi told journalists.

On his part, the Head of Policy, Advocacy, and Campaigns at WaterAid Ghana, George Yorke urged journalists to constantly monitor and see to it that promises made by politicians in their manifestos are implemented.

“One thing I just want to include is that we know Ghana as a country we really don’t have a national agenda. What is guiding the development of the country is the party manifestos.

“It’s a document that I think as media men and women we can also monitor and also see how we can push government to deliver their promises in the manifesto,” he noted.

Meanwhile, a similar capacity building workshop is set to be organised week for journalists in the area of reporting on climate change.