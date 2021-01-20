ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.01.2021 Health

Ghana facing breakdown in Covid-19 protocols at hospitals

Ghana facing breakdown in Covid-19 protocols at hospitals
Listen to article

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives' Association has reported a breakdown of routine protocols at health facilities in the country.

According to the Association in a statement dated January 19, 2021, “measures that worked for is in the first and second quarter of the year 2020 such as pre-training, training, enhanced testing and contact tracing have been virtually abandoned in most health facilities.”

The Association made this in a statement jointly signed by its president, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, and General Secretary, David Tenkorang-Twum.

Also, the Association majority of Ghanaians were not observing the Covid19 safety protocols, especially the wearing of face masks at public places “which is a worrying trend because it exposes everyone to potentially picking up the virus from infected asymptotic persons.”

Below is the full statement

119202164131-0f72yl3xxs-statement-214x300

---Daily Guide

More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Nyaho Medical Centre to transfer non-COVID-19 patients to other hospitals
20.01.2021 | Health
840 nurses infected with covid, 4 dead
20.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan will be ready next week – Oppong Nkrumah
19.01.2021 | Health
Kasena-Nankana records 48 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
19.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19: UK, South Africa variants found in Ghana – Senior Researcher
19.01.2021 | Health
Ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols in schools – GMA to gov't
19.01.2021 | Health
Anyone you meet is a potential COVID-19 patient — Tema General Hospital boss
18.01.2021 | Health
Volta Region records 37 active cases in just 2 weeks, one dead
18.01.2021 | Health
COVID19: Ghana’s active cases balloons to 1,924
18.01.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

GBC needs over GH¢600,000.00 for live coverage of 2020 Elect...
2 hours ago

Ghana facing breakdown in Covid-19 protocols at hospitals
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line