ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.01.2021 Health

Nyaho Medical Centre to transfer non-COVID-19 patients to other hospitals

Nyaho Medical Centre to transfer non-COVID-19 patients to other hospitals
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Nyaho Medical Centre would be transfering all non-COVID patients at the facility to other hospitals to create more space for admission of persons infected with the virus.

The move forms part of some key decisions being taken by the hospital to tackle associated challenges with congestion at its facility, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in Ghana.

“All non-COVID patients will be referred to other hospitals starting today [January 19, 2021] given that all other hospitals have the capacity for non-COVID patients,” the Centre said in an internal memo sighted by citinewsroom.com.

It said the hospital’s consulting rooms will also be used as “overflow rooms only when there are no COVID beds available.”

“However, if in use, it will have the basic set up of a hospital room with a hospital bed, monitor, drip stands etc,” it added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 22nd update on government’s Coronavirus response measures to the nation highlighted the gravity of the COVID-19 situation in Ghana.

He indicated that all treatment centres were running at full capacity, resulting in shortages of bed in treatment centres across Accra.

The Centre believes these decisions will help tackle the problem of congestion, particularly at its facility.

Below are other decisions taken by the Centre as listed in the memo

B-Wing which was initially used for non-Covid patients will be designated as a COVID-19 ward to move patients from the overflow areas into designated beds.

All non-essential clinics will be redirected to Octagon and the following clinics will be cancelled at the Airport site: ENT, Endoscopy, Psychiatry, Ophthalmology, Urology and Physiotherapy. This will ensure that there is enough capacity to deal with COVID-19 patients.

---citinewsroom

More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Ghana facing breakdown in Covid-19 protocols at hospitals
20.01.2021 | Health
840 nurses infected with covid, 4 dead
20.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan will be ready next week – Oppong Nkrumah
19.01.2021 | Health
Kasena-Nankana records 48 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
19.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19: UK, South Africa variants found in Ghana – Senior Researcher
19.01.2021 | Health
Ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols in schools – GMA to gov't
19.01.2021 | Health
Anyone you meet is a potential COVID-19 patient — Tema General Hospital boss
18.01.2021 | Health
Volta Region records 37 active cases in just 2 weeks, one dead
18.01.2021 | Health
COVID19: Ghana’s active cases balloons to 1,924
18.01.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

GBC needs over GH¢600,000.00 for live coverage of 2020 Elect...
59 minutes ago

Ghana facing breakdown in Covid-19 protocols at hospitals
59 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line