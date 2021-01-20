Nyaho Medical Centre to transfer non-COVID-19 patients to other hospitals

The Nyaho Medical Centre would be transfering all non-COVID patients at the facility to other hospitals to create more space for admission of persons infected with the virus.

The move forms part of some key decisions being taken by the hospital to tackle associated challenges with congestion at its facility, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in Ghana.

“All non-COVID patients will be referred to other hospitals starting today [January 19, 2021] given that all other hospitals have the capacity for non-COVID patients,” the Centre said in an internal memo sighted by citinewsroom.com.

It said the hospital’s consulting rooms will also be used as “overflow rooms only when there are no COVID beds available.”

“However, if in use, it will have the basic set up of a hospital room with a hospital bed, monitor, drip stands etc,” it added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 22nd update on government’s Coronavirus response measures to the nation highlighted the gravity of the COVID-19 situation in Ghana.

He indicated that all treatment centres were running at full capacity, resulting in shortages of bed in treatment centres across Accra.

The Centre believes these decisions will help tackle the problem of congestion, particularly at its facility.

Below are other decisions taken by the Centre as listed in the memo

B-Wing which was initially used for non-Covid patients will be designated as a COVID-19 ward to move patients from the overflow areas into designated beds.

All non-essential clinics will be redirected to Octagon and the following clinics will be cancelled at the Airport site: ENT, Endoscopy, Psychiatry, Ophthalmology, Urology and Physiotherapy. This will ensure that there is enough capacity to deal with COVID-19 patients.

---citinewsroom