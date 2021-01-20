ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.01.2021 Headlines

Committee providing advice on COVID-19 vaccines done with its work – Akufo-Addo

Committee providing advice on COVID-19 vaccines done with its work – Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Nana Akufo-Addo says the committee advising on COVID-19 vaccines has finished its work.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday at the 72nd Annual New Year School and Conference in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said the government would now be able to begin engaging vaccine-manufacturing companies.

“The Committee formed by the government to recommend the appropriate decision on COVID-19 vaccines has completed its work, enabling government to begin discussions with vaccine-manufacturing companies with the goal of ordering the suitable doses of the vaccine for use in Ghana,” the President said.

“Details of this will be announced very soon,” he added.

The President's Representative at the Information Ministry, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has also revealed that a vaccine roll-out plan for Ghana is expected to be ready within a week.

Government officials in the health sector have projected that Ghana will take delivery of the first batch of vaccines for coronavirus by the end of the first quarter of this year.

Ghana is among the 172 economies that are engaged in discussions to potentially participate in COVAX, a global initiative aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries worldwide equitable access to safe and effective vaccines, once they are licensed and approved.

COVAX is currently known to have the world's largest and most diverse COVID-19 vaccine portfolio with nine candidate vaccines and further nine under evaluation.

A provisional 270 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been secured by the African Union for distribution across the continent.

This is in addition to the 600 million doses already promised the continent.

In the meantime, the Food and Drugs Authority has cautioned that it yet to purchase any COVID-19 vaccine.

---citinewsroom

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
GPRTU Taskforce to join forces with Police, others to enforce COVID protocols at transport stations
20.01.2021 | Headlines
Dismissal of Mahama’s motion shocking – Ayine
19.01.2021 | Headlines
I'm not ready to resign, your agenda to bring me down won't work — Chairman Wontumi to NPP executives
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Opare Duncan acts as National Security Coordinator after death of Joshua Kyeremeh
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Supreme Court dismisses Mahama’s motion to serve interrogatories on EC
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia sponsors female medical student
19.01.2021 | Headlines
COVID-19: Pubs, night clubs, beaches must remain closed
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin pledges to build on feats
19.01.2021 | Headlines
COVID-19: First Lady urge Ghanaians to wear nose masks
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

GBC needs over GH¢600,000.00 for live coverage of 2020 Elect...
59 minutes ago

Ghana facing breakdown in Covid-19 protocols at hospitals
59 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line