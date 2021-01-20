ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.01.2021 Health

840 nurses infected with covid, 4 dead

840 nurses infected with covid, 4 dead
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Some 840 nurses have been infected with Coronavirus in Ghana.

Four nurses have also reportedly died from the Coronavirus.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives' Association made this known in a statement jointly signed by its president, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, and General Secretary, David Tenkorang-Twum.

According to the statement, “at the peak of the first wave in July 2020, eight hundred and forty (840) nurses and Midwives had been infected and two deaths had been recorded.”

It added that “the death toll now stands at four (4) with the recent demise of Mr Solomon Nsor, a senior staff nurse who worked at War Memorial Hospital in the Kasena Nankana Municipality of Upper East Region.”

It noted that “a number of the staff currently infected with the virus are nurses and midwives and there is therefore the need to test all staff at the hospital and proper measures put in place to quarantine and treat those infected. Contact tracing should also be initiated to identify those infected for treatment.”

---DGN online

More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Ghana facing breakdown in Covid-19 protocols at hospitals
20.01.2021 | Health
Nyaho Medical Centre to transfer non-COVID-19 patients to other hospitals
20.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan will be ready next week – Oppong Nkrumah
19.01.2021 | Health
Kasena-Nankana records 48 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
19.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19: UK, South Africa variants found in Ghana – Senior Researcher
19.01.2021 | Health
Ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols in schools – GMA to gov't
19.01.2021 | Health
Anyone you meet is a potential COVID-19 patient — Tema General Hospital boss
18.01.2021 | Health
Volta Region records 37 active cases in just 2 weeks, one dead
18.01.2021 | Health
COVID19: Ghana’s active cases balloons to 1,924
18.01.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

GBC needs over GH¢600,000.00 for live coverage of 2020 Elect...
59 minutes ago

Ghana facing breakdown in Covid-19 protocols at hospitals
59 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line