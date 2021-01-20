ModernGhanalogo

20.01.2021 Education

COVID-19: Be responsible for your child’s safety in school – GES to parents

Deputy Director of Management Service of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Anthony Boateng has called on parents to take up the responsibility of protecting their wards from COVID-19.

Schools at all levels of education were asked to reopen this month, January 2021, by the President with an assurance that they will all be provided with personal protective equipment.

While admitting that some schools have not received the PPE, Mr. Boateng pleaded “with parents to provide their children with facemasks while we wait for supply from the government”.

On this development, the Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, also urged school authorities who are yet to take delivery of government’s PPE to reach out to their district education offices.

In the area of penalizing schools who breach protocols, Mr Boateng said: “We are not thinking of sanctions, we are thinking about how to support and encourage those who have issues and deal with them.”

The Ghana Education Service in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service and UNICEF distributed personal protective equipment and stationery to some basic schools within Accra.

According to the service, the distribution is part of the observation exercise of the 'My First Day at School' tour organized, to ensure that basic schools across the country are adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

---citinewsroom

