I'm not ready to resign, your agenda to bring me down won't work — Chairman Wontumi to NPP executives

Listen to article

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr Benard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has sent a strong word of caution to what he described as his political enemies within the party in Ashanti Region.

He is asking the regional NPP members to stop making attempt to blackmail him, indicating that, their agenda will amount to nothing.

The outspoken party chairman was on Wontumi TV live show in Kumasi today to react to how some alleged party supporters including some executive members in the Ashanti Region have been using negative words to tarnish his image after the December 7 general elections.

Wontumi noted that after the elections, some party activists in the Ashanti Region are calling for his resignation and even going to the extent of fabricating false allegations against him despite the role he played in the praty's electoral.

According to him, such dangerous attempts cannot scratch his skin left alone to pin him down.

He says he is innocent of the vicious charges meant to destroy him.

"I am not ready to resign, I am still the party chairman," Wontumi told his alleged detractors, pointing out that these faceless bigots in the party did the same thing to President Akufo-Addo to destroy his electoral fortune in the region.

"But they now see themselves as shameful party members after the election results favoured the President," he intimated.

The firebrand chairman particularly mentioned one Kwame Bobie Ansah Owusu, a regional executive member of the Ashanti NPP as the brainchild of the several plots to destroy him.

He alleged that the said Kwame Bobie hates President Akufo-Addo and now trying to extend his effusions on him.

According to Mr Benard Antwi Bosiako, in order to stop the ill-convinced attitudes that have suddenly become the lifsetyle of some disgruntled NPP supporters in the Ashanti Region, he will soon deal with Bobie Ansah publicly to serve as a deterrent to other NPP executives who may in the future try to do same.