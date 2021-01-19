Young Investors Network commends Asamoah Gyan for promoting financial literacy By

Listen to article

The Young Investors Network (YIN) has commended Asamoah Gyan, a former Captain of the Ghana Black Stars for promoting financial literacy by urging viewers to have a box for keeping coins and notes.

Gyan was spotted in a video on his Facebook page encouraging individuals to cultivate the habit of saving using an old-fashioned means of saving money by using the money box.

He urged individuals to develop the attitude of dropping coins and notes like one cedi note and other higher denominations they could and before they know, it would accumulate and become higher in value.

The former skipper and captain of the Black Stars said little drops of water makes a mighty oceans, so no matter how little the money they could set aside would, it would still be relevant to put it aside for one's own good.

In the said video, Asamoah Gyan in the company of other individuals broke open the two money boxes, which he had started saving in during the lockdown and for the past six months.

The opened money box contained notes of different denominations ranging from 200 cedi notes to one cedi notes and some coins.

Mr Joshua Mensah, the Founder and President of YIN commended the action of the footballer noting that it will go a long way to instill the habit of savings in the hearts of those who looked up to him.

He said: “The short video shared by Asamoah Gyan may be taken lightly, but it is a powerful tool to take the financial literacy education a notch higher and we are proud about that.

As a financial literacy organisation committed to nurturing young people to grow and become responsible adults with a saving and investment culture, we do not take what Asamoah Gyan had done lightly but commend him to continuously join us on this path,” he added.

He added that all people of influence with a high following should emulate what Asamoah Gyan so that we can build a nation made up of people who can save and invest.

YIN is a financial education organization with a commitment to educating the youth in financial literacy and dedicated to preparing the next generation of investors.

It operates with the mission of inspiring the youth to be outstanding investors through training and organizing series of programmes for students to provide the opportunities for them to learn and ask the relevant questions about savings.

The Network has established clubs in some second cycle schools in the country, seeking to enable its members to save and invest for the future and encourages them by awarding the member who consistently saves over a period of time, accumulating more.

It has in time past organised several financial programmes for young people to cause a change and motive them towards investing for their future including the Global Money Week observation and celebration.

The network in partnership with the Ghana Stock Exchange has been organising an annual competition on the capital market among Senior High School with the aim arousing the interests of young people in the capital market.

YIN is also championing the “Save a Cedi Challenge” intended to introduce simple finance to encourage savings among young people where young people are awarded on monthly basis with various prizes.

It recently launched the “Young Investors Digest,” a Newsletter aimed at providing news articles and publications on investing and savings to whip up the interest of readers.