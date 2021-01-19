Events in Parliament were chaotic, reprehensible — Bishop Mante

Most Rev Gabriel Mante, Bishop of Jasikan Diocese of the Catholic Church has said the events of January 8th to elect a speaker for the Parliament was chaotic and reprehensible, sending the august house into a tipping end.

He said the events could have gone nasty and plunged the country into the abyss of irreparable conflict.

Bishop Mante said these on the 42nd Plenary Assembly of the National Catholic Laity Council at the Diocesan Formation and Counselling Centre at Kadjebi-Nsuta in the Oti Region.

He observed that many conflicts on the African continent stemmed from political misunderstanding, misrepresentation and over-zealous quest for power saying that was where the events in parliament was gravitating to.

He said leadership failure at the time was responsible for the chaotic proceedings on the speakership election.

He said Members of Parliament, who were culpable should be sanctioned to serve as deterrence in the future.

He said justice must be applied evenly across the board.

He said the slim split on the majority-minority is an attestation of consensus building, tolerance and working in the interest of the state and not political colouration.

On COVID-19, Bishop Mante urged people in the Region to ensure that they followed the World Health Organisation's safety protocols of, social distancing, masking up and sanitization of hands to stem the disease from escalating.

He said collective efforts were crucial to defeat the pandemic and called on Ghanaians to cooperate with health officials to ensure COVID-19 country.

He said the "God that was gracious to the country, when the pandemic engulfed the world would see us through," and guarantee the safety of all students as they re-open to learn after 10 months of inactivity.

He therefore called on Christians to unite together and pray unceasingly to terminate the disease in the spirit.

