Don’t allow passengers to eat in buses, it will defeat the fight against COVID spread—Dr. Think Twice tells driver unions

The President of a policy Think Tank on Social Interventions Policies, a Consultant and Activist on Societal Pressures, an ambassador for the fight against COVID 19, Mr. Ernest Birmeh aka Dr. Think Twice is calling all drivers unions across the country as a matter of urgency, to stop all passengers from eating in buses to reduce the spread of the deadly virus.

He said this when he personally had interaction with passengers onboard VIP, STC, and some executives of GPRTU in Accra.

As part of his ambassadorial role in the fight against COVID 19, he was able to educate passengers about the second wave of the virus and the need to curtail the spread.

"The second wave of the deadly virus might take us with overwhelming surprise if we don't put up a consensus efforts to curb it immediately. The current infection rate per reports from health authorities is something we shouldn't take lightly. Therefore, it should be a collective responsibility of all stakeholders to get involved, put up collective strong measures to curb the spread of the virus"

"One of the formidable measures that can ensure the curtailment of the virus, is to ensure no passenger eats in every bus. Eating in vehicles has the potential capability of spreading the virus. Every passenger is mandated to wear a nose mask before boarding a vehicle, therefore, to eat in the vehicle definitely will call for the removal of the nose mask. Eating could attract spillage of saliva as well as sneezing, if a person is a carrier, definitely, he shares the virus to other passengers" He told passengers plying from Accra to other regions across the country.

"Therefore, all drivers union across the country should ensure passengers traveling both long and short distances don't eat in buses. Long-distance buses should give passengers enough time to eat at stopovers, wear their nose masks before boarding buses," he concluded.

---Think Twice Foundation Ghana