ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.01.2021 Crime & Punishment

E/R: Man arrested for stealing two goats at Nuaso

E/R: Man arrested for stealing two goats at Nuaso
Listen to article

A 36-year-old man, Michael Tetteh, has been grabbed by a community watchdog team at Okwenya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region for stealing two goats.

Mr Tetteh confessed that he stole the goats at Nuaso, a town in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality.

He is, however, calling on anyone whose goat has been stolen to go to the Akuse police station for identification.

The suspect is currently in the grips of the Akuse police and assisting with investigations.

The stolen goats were also sent to the Akuse police station.

Reacting to this development, the unit committee chairperson, Paul Senyemeh revealed that robbery cases have become rampant in the area.

---classfm

More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Court adjourns Ablekuma Central election shooter case to February 15
18.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
High Court remands 'killer'
15.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Policeman, three civilians grabbed over attempted fraud
15.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Motorbike thief jailed 10 years
15.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Fake police officer nabbed in Kejetia
15.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Four granted bail over threat of death, trespassing on a land
15.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Driver's mate jailed 3 years for causing harm
14.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Akatsi Police intercept vehicle loaded with 'wee'
14.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Farmer jailed 15 years for defiling daughter in Suhum
14.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo appoints UG pollster as Director of Research at t...
2 hours ago

Muntaka has defamed all Supreme Court judges with bribery cl...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line