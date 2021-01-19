Be guided by the accounts of Covid-19 lockdown and shun corrupt, self-seeking Pastors — NPP stalwart to Christians

Listen to article

A staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Nana Bonsu, popularly known as Mandela has stressed the need for Christians to stay vigilant, renew their faith in God and ignore pastors who use the scripture as a cover to deceive church members.

He said, during the Covid-19 lock down period last year many pastors were exposed for failing to support their church members.

Speaking to our correspondent in Kumasi today, Nana Bonsu indicated that during the lockdown period some wicked pastors as he described, instead of seeking the welfare of their members, rather found it prudent to persuade them to pay tithes and offerings through mobile money transfers to them.

He stresses that it is against this background that he is using the media to draw the attention of Christians to be extra vigilant before joining churches.

According to Nana Bonsu, it is the responsibility of every true pastor to ensure that both spiritual and physical development of church members are maintained at all times to enhance their heavenly call as well as their financial contributions to the church especially in critical times.

The NPP activist observed that many pastors have been shying away from their religious duties, capitalizing on the ignorance of members and collecting huge sums of monies they termed as tithes and offerings to satisfy themselves.

He bemoaned that some of the religious leaders in the so-called big churches were exposed in the lock down period as agents of Satan who showed their true colours of stomach men of God for outrightly refusing to seek their members' welfare.

Mandela commended government for the role it played to save the lives of Ghanaians during the lockdown period.

But for the fact that he was denouncing the bad behaviour of some pastors, he also praised some pastors who operate one-man-churches for living up to their religious beliefs by way of supporting their member in both cash and in kinds during the crucial moment in the lockdown era.

Explaining how some religious leaders in the advanced countries were supporting their members and even went beyond their boundaries to support others in this era of Covid-19, Mandela advised 'hypocrite' pastors in the country who hide under the cover of the gospel to amass earthly to refrain from their acts before they face the wrath of God.

He urges Christians to stay vigilant and wise up to discard deceitful pastors who are only up for mansions, expensive cars among other material wealth and operating in disguise to ditch the word of God.