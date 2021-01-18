Lets support Akufo-Addo to perform — MP for Dormaa East to NPP MPs

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah has advised Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party to support President Akufo Addo to deliver in his second term.

Speaking in an interview, Honorable Twum Barimah said the President can only deliver to the satisfaction of the people of Ghana when he is ably and strongly supported by the majority caucus in Parliament.

He urges his colleague MPs in the NPP to desist from blaming each another regarding who voted against the President’s nominee for Speakership position in Parliament and unite in preparation for the task ahead

Honourable Twum Barimah indicated that winning the 2024 general elections is key and that should be the target.

According to him, that would depend on the performance of the President and the party in terms of prudent management of the economy and the livelihood of the people of Ghana.

"The President needs us and we must not let him down. We need to avoid settling personal scores and executing the blame games. The president has begun selecting his appointees and we need to support him in that regard. If we don’t rally behind the president we might lose the trust of the people and that will work against us. Our constituents are monitoring us in Parliament and we don’t have to let them down,” he stated.