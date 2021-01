The National Security Coordinator Joshua Kyeremeh has been reported dead.

Reports say he died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The Ga East Municipal hospital in Accra where Mr Kyeremeh was receiving treatment has confirmed to local media that he [Mr Kyeremeh] died on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Mr. Kyeremeh has been National Security Coordinator since 2017.

He has been working at the security outfit for more than 20 years.