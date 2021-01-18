Covid-19: Panicking isn't necessary but abiding by protocols would win us the fight - Scientist

A German trained scientist and Lecturer in the Department of Medical Laboratory Science of the University of Cape, Dr. David Larbi Simpong has asserted that there is no need for panic just because the new strain of Covid-19 has been recorded in Ghana.

He explained the new strain means that the virus has just modified itself for the purposes of survival and the information as given by the President was apt.

"The virus is also smart, from where it started and from where it had gotten to, the environments are not the same. For the virus to survive, it needs to modify itself to be able to survive in the new environment".

In a phone interview with D.C. Kwame Kwakye on GBC Radio Central’s Central Morning Show today Monday, the Scientist admonished us not to panic and entertain any fears but, we must all try and abide by all the necessary protocols as directed by the President in his 22nd Covid-19 speech.

Dr. Larbi Simpong however cautioned Ghanaians not allow the new strain to fester on our land. According to him, we should all try and abide all the safety protocols regarding coronavirus and all shall be well with time. "If we allow the new variant to continue to exist among us disregarding the safety protocols, that wouldn't augur well for us a people," he intimated.

He continued that, this is the time "Government should empower scientist in all institutions to conduct aggressive research on this virus in order to come up with appropriate solutions going forward."

In concluding, Dr. David Larbi Simpong said, these things happen and we must all accept that, Covid-19 is with us. "We all need to compulsorily try hard and abide by all the safety protocols and with time, we shall overcome it."