ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.01.2021 Health

Covid-19: Panicking isn't necessary but abiding by protocols would win us the fight - Scientist

By D.C. Kwame Kwakye
Covid-19: Panicking isn't necessary but abiding by protocols would win us the fight - Scientist
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A German trained scientist and Lecturer in the Department of Medical Laboratory Science of the University of Cape, Dr. David Larbi Simpong has asserted that there is no need for panic just because the new strain of Covid-19 has been recorded in Ghana.

He explained the new strain means that the virus has just modified itself for the purposes of survival and the information as given by the President was apt.

"The virus is also smart, from where it started and from where it had gotten to, the environments are not the same. For the virus to survive, it needs to modify itself to be able to survive in the new environment".

In a phone interview with D.C. Kwame Kwakye on GBC Radio Central’s Central Morning Show today Monday, the Scientist admonished us not to panic and entertain any fears but, we must all try and abide by all the necessary protocols as directed by the President in his 22nd Covid-19 speech.

Dr. Larbi Simpong however cautioned Ghanaians not allow the new strain to fester on our land. According to him, we should all try and abide all the safety protocols regarding coronavirus and all shall be well with time. "If we allow the new variant to continue to exist among us disregarding the safety protocols, that wouldn't augur well for us a people," he intimated.

He continued that, this is the time "Government should empower scientist in all institutions to conduct aggressive research on this virus in order to come up with appropriate solutions going forward."

In concluding, Dr. David Larbi Simpong said, these things happen and we must all accept that, Covid-19 is with us. "We all need to compulsorily try hard and abide by all the safety protocols and with time, we shall overcome it."

Kwame Kwakye
Kwame Kwakye

A Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Okoe Boye reveals a possible reduction in COVID-19 test fee at KIA
18.01.2021 | Health
Roundup: Nigeria records highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases
18.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19: GES issue guidelines on school reopening
18.01.2021 | Health
Regulatory agencies to begin random checks at offices to ensure COVID-19 protocols compliance — Akufo-Addo
17.01.2021 | Health
Covid19 patients have histories of attending parties, weddings – Akufo-Addo
18.01.2021 | Health
We’re ready for COVID-19 testing after schools’ reopening – Medical Lab Scientists
17.01.2021 | Health
Rising Covid19 cases: Citizens accuse gov’t of massaging figures
18.01.2021 | Health
COVID 19: South Tongu records 7 new cases
17.01.2021 | Health
Ashanti Region to begin covid-19 contact tracing
17.01.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

IFEST calls for suspension of reopening of basic schools
1 hour ago

If you repeatedly offend your gods, they'll kill you - Chief...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line