Final funeral rights for the late Rakiatu Sise a young Military Lady announced

Rakiatu Sise happens to be a family Member of renowned Ghanaian blogger and promoter Salia Ahmed popularly known as Promoter Koolic.

The young military lady died a few weeks after a short illness which led to her death on the 5th of December 2020.

Her funeral is set to take place on the 30th of January 2021 at her home town Mpuasu in the Jaman South Constituency

The family is inviting the General public to mourn with them.

She was one of the few young women in the military who were selected for the Ghana young and bold awards. She had her senior High School Education at Sunyani Senior High School. After her Graduation in 2015, she bought forms to join the military.

Fortunately, she was Picked and trained for purpose but the unfortunate thing is she fell sick four years after passing out and was admitted at the 37 Hospital. She spent days there but could not survive.

The Beautiful and Hardworking 23 years old Military young woman Lance Corporal Sise Rakiatu who sadly died on the 5th December is set to be buried at Mpuasu in the Jaman South Constituency. The family has announced with her Posters and details.