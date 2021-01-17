ModernGhanalogo

17.01.2021

Ghana recording 200 Covid-19 cases daily – Akufo-Addo

Ghana is now recording at least 200 cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis.

President Akufo-Addo made this known in his Update No. 22 delivered on Sunday night, January 17, 2021.

He said “particularly worrying is the fact that the Ghana Health Service is recording, on the average, two hundred (200) new cases of Covid infections daily.”

He added that “the number of patients requiring hospitalization and intensive care is rising. The number of severe cases, which stood at eighteen (18) a week ago, has increased sharply to one hundred and twenty (120).”

—Daily Guide

