ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.01.2021 Social News

Truck kills soldier in Accra

Truck kills soldier in Accra
Listen to article

Sergent Collins Owusu believed to be in his 30s has died after being knocked down by a truck.

The soldier is said to have been knocked down on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the victim was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead by the doctors.

His body has since been deposited at the hospital's morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Sergent Owusu, until his untimely death, was with the Southern Command Quarters of the Ghana Army.

—Daily Guide

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
U/W: Five Burkinabes grabbed at Ga inland post for sneaking into Ghana
17.01.2021 | Social News
Fornication leads to ungodly soul tie — says Rev Ayim
17.01.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: Ras Mubarak warns against lockdown
17.01.2021 | Social News
Traders in Kasoa market disregard covid-19 protocols
17.01.2021 | Social News
Probe allegations against me — says Akatsi South MCE
17.01.2021 | Social News
Flee from sexual immorality to avoid gravious consequences — Rev Dumasi advises
17.01.2021 | Social News
Mahama must go occupy the Presidency by 2am tomorrow before Akufo-Addo arrives – Atubiga
17.01.2021 | Social News
M. Bawumia blast Ghanaians, says they are 'generally dirty'
17.01.2021 | Social News
Suspend tertiary fees for 2021 academic year — Mahama Ayariga petitions Bagbin
17.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Don’t give me reason to close down schools again – Akufo-Add...
44 minutes ago

Ghana recording 200 Covid-19 cases daily – Akufo-Addo
44 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line