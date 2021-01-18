ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.01.2021 Health

Rising Covid19 cases: Citizens accuse gov’t of massaging figures

Rising Covid19 cases: Citizens accuse gov’t of massaging figures
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana has recorded additional 297 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus.

The latest figures were released by the Ghana Health Service on January 17, 2021.

With the new cases of 297, Ghana's total active cases according to GHS, is 1,776.

Total confirmed cases are 57,714, the GHS has said.

Deaths related to the virus, the GHS says are 346.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians are apparently in panic mode as they believe the Coronavirus situation in Ghana is going out of control.

Several Intensive Care Unite of major hospitals in the National Capital, Accra, are said to be full with Coronavirus patients.

The President Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP Government is being accused of massaging the Coronavirus figures, with some citizens blaming the recent December 7, 2020 elections for spreading the virus like wildfire.

—Daily Guide

More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Regulatory agencies to begin random checks at offices to ensure COVID-19 protocols compliance — Akufo-Addo
17.01.2021 | Health
Covid19 patients have histories of attending parties, weddings – Akufo-Addo
18.01.2021 | Health
We’re ready for COVID-19 testing after schools’ reopening – Medical Lab Scientists
17.01.2021 | Health
COVID 19: South Tongu records 7 new cases
17.01.2021 | Health
Ashanti Region to begin covid-19 contact tracing
17.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Upper East Region records 89 active cases — Report
17.01.2021 | Health
Gov't to begin sanctioning persons flouting COVID-19 protocols – Okoe Boye
16.01.2021 | Health
W/R: Effia-Nkwanta Hospital records 30 COVID-19 cases in one week
16.01.2021 | Health
Doctors warn of rising infections over non-adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols
15.01.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Ahmed Suale’s family unhappy with police over poor handling ...
2 hours ago

[Full Text] Akufo-Addo’s 22nd update on COVID-19 fight
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line