Nana Ama McBrown apologizes to Akufo-Addo

Actress and host of United Showbiz aired on Accra-based UTV, Nana Ama McBrown, has finally apologized on live television to President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians over Bulldog's comment made on Saturday, 9 th January 2021.

Nana Ama McBrown also apologized on behalf of her production team and promised Ghanaians to tread cautiously and work professionally without any offenses going forward.

“ I am very sorry for the comment made by my co-guest on this show a week ago, and would like to ask for forgiveness from the president and followers of United showbiz“, she said.

Bulldog vs NIB

Bulldog, an artist manager, was arrested by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) on 11 th January for threatening President Akufo-Addo live on Nana Ama McBrown's United Television show.

Bulldog in an altercation with Afia Schwarzenegger stated that the President will not finish his 4-year term if he did no pay Menzgold customers.

Bulldog made this statement when reacting to Afia Schwarzenegger's claims that Menzgold was a Ponzi scheme that was doom to fail from the beginning.

