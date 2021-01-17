ModernGhanalogo

17.01.2021

Traders in Kasoa market disregard covid-19 protocols

Most traders in some parts of Kasoa, a town in the Central region, have ceased the wearing of nose masks and the use of hand sanitizers which are part of the safety measures in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Sunday, some of the traders said they only wore the nose masks to protect themselves from the dust and the foul smell from refuse dumps and toilet facilities around the market and not COVID-19.

Mr Ofosu Hene, a taxi driver on the Kasoa Nyanyano road, said most of the passengers did not usually put on nose masks nor use sanitizers before opening and closing the car doors.

Mrs Asibi Turei, a provision shop attendant, said she only wore the nose mask once in a while because of breathing difficulties.

Majority of the Shops the GNA visited in Kasoa Old market and the New market had no Veronica buckets and hand washing stations at their entrances to welcome customers into the shops.

A few shops and stores which even had Veronica buckets did not have water, soaps and tissue paper to complement them.

People were spotted moving in and out of the Shops without practicing social distancing.

There was an overcrowding scene at the Market with body to body contact among shoppers and traders.

Most pedestrians, hawkers, and motorists were also without the nose masks as they carry on with their businesses and daily activities.

—GNA

