ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.01.2021 Social News

Mahama must go occupy the Presidency by 2am tomorrow before Akufo-Addo arrives – Atubiga

Mahama must go occupy the Presidency by 2am tomorrow before Akufo-Addo arrives – Atubiga
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Stephen Atubiga, a one-time failed parliamentary aspirant and communications team member of the oppostion National Democratic Congress (NDC) is asking former President John Dramani Mahama to go and occupy Jubilee House tomorrow, January 18.

According to Atubiga who is electrician by profession, Mahama must occupy the presidency at 2am even before President Akufo Addo arrives.

Atubiga's comment comes from his personal believe that John Mahama is the legitimate President of the nation.

He added that he wants to see both Mahama and Akufo-Addo face off each other squarely in Jubilee House just as the NPP and NDC lawmakers did in Parliament.

— / Contributor on modernghana

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Truck kills soldier in Accra
17.01.2021 | Social News
Fornication leads to ungodly soul tie — says Rev Ayim
17.01.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: Ras Mubarak warns against lockdown
17.01.2021 | Social News
Traders in Kasoa market disregard covid-19 protocols
17.01.2021 | Social News
Probe allegations against me — says Akatsi South MCE
17.01.2021 | Social News
Flee from sexual immorality to avoid gravious consequences — Rev Dumasi advises
17.01.2021 | Social News
M. Bawumia blast Ghanaians, says they are 'generally dirty'
17.01.2021 | Social News
Suspend tertiary fees for 2021 academic year — Mahama Ayariga petitions Bagbin
17.01.2021 | Social News
TEWU leadership meets tomorrow over industrial action
16.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases now 1,776, five more die, 53 i...
4 hours ago

COVID-19: Ras Mubarak warns against lockdown
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line