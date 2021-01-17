Mahama must go occupy the Presidency by 2am tomorrow before Akufo-Addo arrives – Atubiga

Stephen Atubiga, a one-time failed parliamentary aspirant and communications team member of the oppostion National Democratic Congress (NDC) is asking former President John Dramani Mahama to go and occupy Jubilee House tomorrow, January 18.

According to Atubiga who is electrician by profession, Mahama must occupy the presidency at 2am even before President Akufo Addo arrives.

Atubiga's comment comes from his personal believe that John Mahama is the legitimate President of the nation.

He added that he wants to see both Mahama and Akufo-Addo face off each other squarely in Jubilee House just as the NPP and NDC lawmakers did in Parliament.

— / Contributor on modernghana