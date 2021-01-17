COVID 19: South Tongu records 7 new cases

Mr Emmanuel Agama, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Tongu in the Volta Region, has disclosed that the district has recorded seven new cases of COVID-19.

Mr Agama told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the seven confirmed cases were received out of 40 samples sent by the South Tongu Health Directorate for testing.

He called for urgent attention and strict compliance with the safety protocols announced by President Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Health.

Mr Agama charged every individual in the District to remain calm as they worked to stem the spread of the virus.

Mrs Mavis Agumeh, the District Director of Health, who also confirmed the new cases in an interaction with the GNA, said the details would be made public soon.

As of January 16, Ghana recorded 56,981 confirmed cases with 55,236 recoveries/discharge and 341 deaths.

There are now 1,404 active cases.

—GNA