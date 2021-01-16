Gov't to begin sanctioning persons flouting COVID-19 protocols – Okoe Boye

Former Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye has hinted of a crackdown on persons who fail to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols soon.

Ghana has recorded a rise in COVID-19 cases, a situation attributed to a breakdown in adherence during the festive season .

President Akufo-Addo in his addresses to the nation has often reiterated the closure of pubs, clubs, and beaches remain closed.

However, these have been disregarded over the period.

In a Citi News interview, Dr. Okoe Boyes warned that the government will not fail to crack the whip on recalcitrant citizens.

“The last time the president spoke in the nation address, he sent a strong signal to the IGP for him to make sure that he acts to at least deter those who break the protocol with impunity.

“I am sure going forward you will start to see that because we have come to the point as a country we must go after those who try to jeopardize all those who flout those laws. That is the position of the President, and I am sure that the IGP will follow through”, he indicated.

The surge in the active cases has become a subject of major concern for many citizens who believe there is a silent second wave of the outbreak which is not receiving as much national attention as it was in 2020.

Already, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has said the COVID-19 situation in the country is dire and alarming with a potential of an exponential rise in cases .

It revealed, most of the designated facilities for isolation and treatment of COVID-19 cases in the country are currently overstretched.

The Association in a statement said the spike in cases was observed before, during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“This development calls for concern by all well-meaning Ghanaians and organizations,” it said.

According to the GMA, the situation, among others can largely be attributed to the disregard for and lack of enforcement of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

The Ghana Medical Association with its members also at the forefront of the fight against the virus in proposing solutions to the problem said COVID-19 testing must be scaled up in the country and contact tracing strictly embarked upon.

— citinewsroom