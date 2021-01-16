Maintain Dominic Nitiwul as Defense Minister – Akufo Addo told

A renowned security and safety expert and CEO of Kazz Group of Companies, Mr. Adam Bonaa has advised President Nana Akufo-Addo to maintain Hon. Dominic Nitiwul as Defence Minister in his second term.

According to the security expert, Mr. Nitiwul who is the former Member of Parliament for Bimbilla Constituency in the Northern Region has performed extremely well and deserves another term in the Defense Ministry.

Speaking today, Saturday, January 16 on TV3's 'The Key Point' program which was closely monitored by this portal, Adam Bonaa credited Hon. Nitiwul for the "massive retooling" the Ghana Armed Forces have enjoyed over the past four years of President Akufo-Addo's first term.

He further scored the former minister 8 out of 10 for his performance at the ministry which is very important as long as the security of the country is concerned.

"Yes, Dominic Nitiwul should be maintained. A very fine young man. He has done what is expected of him..."

"Under him, there has been a massive retooling of the military, massive! Even though there has been some issues that people have raised but I will say that if you ask me to score him, I will score him 8 our of 10," Mr. Bonaa indicated on the program which was hosted by Abena Tabi.

Meanwhile the former minister came under severe criticism recently after he was accused of inviting armed military personnel into the Chanber of Parliament on January 7 during the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

Though he denied the allegations, many still believed he is to blame for the action of the military in the chamber.

