ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.01.2021 Headlines

I haven’t said NPP is Majority in Parliament – Bagbin clarifies

I haven’t said NPP is Majority in Parliament – Bagbin clarifies
Listen to article

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin today left both NPP and NDC caucuses confused with his ruling on which party constitutes Majority in the House.

The speaker after reading out a letter from independent Fomena MP stating his decision to side with the NPP ruled they thus constitute the majority group.

The announcement sent the NPP MPs on their feet in a jubilant mood.

Leader of the NDC in the Chamber Haruna Iddrisu had argued the decision by the Fomena MP does not give the NPP superior numbers since he remains an independent MP.

Leader of the NPP caucus Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has described his side as the majority to the disapproval of the NDC

Mr Iddrisu had to demand clarity from the speaker who further announced no party has the majority.

“I said the NPP and the Fomena MP together make up the majority group. I have not said the NPP has the majority in parliament. Time will tell. Let’s give ourselves a few more months and we will know who forms the majority and minority in this house,” he explained.

According to him the NPP together with the Fomena MP only constitute a majority group. He added the numerous court cases will soon throw up a clear majority and minority in the house.

---starrfm

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
‘I was elected Speaker with 138 votes’ – Bagbin
15.01.2021 | Headlines
I won’t bow to pressure to make Parliament a ‘rubber stamp or obstructionist’ – Alban Bagbin
15.01.2021 | Headlines
Chaos during inauguration of Parliament unjustifiable – Bagbin
15.01.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin declares NPP as Majority with Fomena MP
15.01.2021 | Headlines
NPP MPs storm Parliament at 4am today over Minority/Majority showdown
15.01.2021 | Headlines
MPs arrive early to occupy Majority side, dressed in white
15.01.2021 | Headlines
Parliament resumes sitting today
15.01.2021 | Headlines
NPP won the 2020 elections hands down – Akufo-Addo
15.01.2021 | Headlines
Alleged Bribery: Ghana Bar calls out Muntaka to provide proof
15.01.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Anas warn politicians against death threats
11 minutes ago

I haven’t said NPP is Majority in Parliament – Bagbin clarif...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line