I haven’t said NPP is Majority in Parliament – Bagbin clarifies

Listen to article

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin today left both NPP and NDC caucuses confused with his ruling on which party constitutes Majority in the House.

The speaker after reading out a letter from independent Fomena MP stating his decision to side with the NPP ruled they thus constitute the majority group.

The announcement sent the NPP MPs on their feet in a jubilant mood.

Leader of the NDC in the Chamber Haruna Iddrisu had argued the decision by the Fomena MP does not give the NPP superior numbers since he remains an independent MP.

Leader of the NPP caucus Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has described his side as the majority to the disapproval of the NDC

Mr Iddrisu had to demand clarity from the speaker who further announced no party has the majority.

“I said the NPP and the Fomena MP together make up the majority group. I have not said the NPP has the majority in parliament. Time will tell. Let’s give ourselves a few more months and we will know who forms the majority and minority in this house,” he explained.

According to him the NPP together with the Fomena MP only constitute a majority group. He added the numerous court cases will soon throw up a clear majority and minority in the house.

---starrfm