15.01.2021 Travel & Tourism

Ghana Tourism Authority Rewards 3 Winners of The Travel, See, Snap And Win Contest

By Gabla Kwame
The Travel, See, Snap and Win contest has so far rewarded 3 deserving winners – a winner for each week.

The contest is largely welcomed by Ghanaians and has gradually gained momentum by seeing hundreds of entries every single week.

According to posts seen on the weekly winners’ social media platforms, they are highly excited about their rewards and remain grateful to the Ghana Tourism Authority.

“Privileged to have won week 2 of the #travelseesnapandwin contest.

What are you waiting for?

You can have fun by travelling to any tourist site, restaurant or hotel while standing a chance of being the next winner.

All you have to do is to take beautiful shots, share them on your social media handles with interesting captions, use the hashtag #travelseesnapandwin, and tag @ghanatourismauthority.

Good luck;” The week 2 winner Joseph Halifax Kwame Afesia posted on his Facebook page.

The contest which was announced and launched on December 18, 2020, is aimed at projecting the domestic tourism and hospitality sector in Ghana. It is expected to end on the 31st of January, 2021.

Entries are allowed from all Ghanaians above the age of 18.

To be part of the contest, to win amazing prizes such as air tickets, 5-star hotel stays, vouchers, Made-in-Ghana goods and others, follow these steps:

- Visit any tourism or hospitality location of your choice in Ghana

-Take a picture or video of yourself at the location,

-Post the picture or video on social media with the hashtag #Travelseesnapandwin and tag the Ghana Tourism Authority in your post.

Winners of the contest are selected based on the creativity they put into their photo or video, their caption, total likes and comments garnered over the week.

Past weekly winners of the contest are Vanessa Appiah, Joseph Halifax Afesia and Nana Akua Boatemaa.

The contest is organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Beyond the Return and the World Bank.

For more enquiries on the contest, contact the Ghana Tourism Authority through its social media handles.

