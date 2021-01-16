Kwahu East District Assembly members hails hardworking DCE

Listen to article

The Assembly Members of the Kwahu East District in the Eastern Region have commended their District Chief Executive (DCE), Isaac Agyapong for the unprecedented projects done in the area, for the past four years.

The Assembly members made the commendation during the last 3rd Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of the Kwahu-East District at the District Assembly Hall, Abetifi over the weekend where the DCE outlined the numerous development projects carried out since 2017.

Nana Agyare Yeboah Asuamah, Presiding Member and Mawerehene of Kwahu Traditional lauded the DCE for his humility, selfless and dedicated leadership.

The Presiding Member on behalf of the Assembly Members appealed to the ruling government to consider the good works done by the DCE and appointed him again to continue the developmental projects in the area.

Isaac Agyapong, the District Chief Executive, when addressing the members expressed gratitude to President Akufo Addo for the opportunity given to him to serve as the DCE for the past three and half years under the ruling New Patriotic Party government.

He expressed profound appreciation to the Assembly Members, Traditional Authorities, Heads of Departments, and other relevant stakeholders for their immense cooperation and support.

According to him, under his leadership as the DCE, he has worked towards the development of the Kwahu East District with a plethora of many completed and ongoing projects.

Isaac Agyapong said, on Education, he has constructed 22 different infrastructural projects in the Basic and Senior High Schools across the district.

He has expanded the School Feeding to cover additional 22 schools as against 12 schools since the establishment of the District in 2008 to 2016, procured and supplied 2,200 Mono and Dual desk to Basic schools also provided financial support to 780 students across the District.

On Health, he said he has managed to constructed 4 different CHPS compounds in four selected Communities, constructed a 30-bed capacity ward, constructed 1 Medical Diagnostic and Imaging Center.

He added that under his stewardship, the Assembly has trained 150 Maternal and Child Health Promoters across the district as well as Provided 10 hospital beds to selected health facilities.

On Water and Sanitation, has constructed 13 Institutional and Community Toilets, constructed 98 household toilets in selected Communities, and 19 different Small water systems in selected Communities.

On Rural electrification, 27 Communities have been connected to the National grid and 600 pieces of Streetlights have been supplied and installed across the district.

On Roads, 34kms have been tarred and additional 55kms have been awarded on contract. Also, they have carried out routine Maintenance on 220kms of feeder roads among others".

Isaac Agyapong further reiterated that through the Social Protection programs, there has been an increase in the LEAP Beneficiaries households from 25 to 175 which is the addition of 150 households.

He added that the Assembly has been able to support 521 people living with disabilities and also registered 3000 people free onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

He continued that the Assembly has also provided direct employment to 303 people through the Ghana Productive Safety Net Programme.

He concluded that the construction of the District Administration Office Complex is ongoing and also constructed 3 durbar Grounds in selected Communities.