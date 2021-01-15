ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.01.2021 Social Media Trends

Nduom’s new look goes viral on social media

Dr. Papa Kwesi NdoumDr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum
Listen to article

Politician and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Ndoum Companies, Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum’s photos have caused a stir on social media looking all old with a grey-bearded face.

Mr. Nduom who always appeared in public with his beard nicely shaved with little facial hair is now captured with 'unkempt' hair all over his face.

The founder of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) was very active in the Ghanaian political scene but his decision not to contest as the Presidential candidate has kept him away from the public eye.

His active role in politics began in 1997 when he was elected as a member of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem District Assembly for the Akotobinsin Electoral Area.

In December 2007, Nduom was nominated by the CPP to contest the December 2008 presidential election following his service in the President Kuffuor administration.

He formed his own party, the Progressive People's Party to contest the 2012 elections, in January 2012.

Mr. Nduom in 2020 was reported to have been hospitalized following the revocation of the license of his financial institution.

Describing how he felt when the incident happened to the media, Dr. Ndoum described that particular day as “a day of infamy, treachery, and robbery of the rights and assets of indigenous Ghanaian entrepreneurship”.

— citinewsroom

More Social Media Trends
Modern Ghana Links
Upclose With ModernGhana: Meet The Youngest Assemblymember
26.11.2020 | Social Media Trends
Franklin Cudjoe Condemns TV3's 'Tilapia Da Cartoonist' Latest Artwork On Akufo-Addo
20.11.2020 | Social Media Trends
How Ghanaians Mourn Rawlings On Social Media
12.11.2020 | Social Media Trends
No Dead Bodies Retrieved From Nyinahin, It's False Report – Police
16.10.2020 | Social Media Trends
Stop Giving Girls In Schools Out To Marriage -Pecman Ghana Tells Parents
10.10.2020 | Social Media Trends
NPP’s Sterling Record In Health Is Unmatched—Social Media Actors Suggest
03.10.2020 | Social Media Trends
Okaikwei Central MP Condemns Attack On GhONE TV Serwaa Amihere
29.09.2020 | Social Media Trends
E/R : NPP To Loose Vote In New Juabeng North Stronghold Over Poor Road Network
25.09.2020 | Social Media Trends
Ignore Social Media Agenda; I Don't Own Any Property In The UK---GETFUND Administrator
18.09.2020 | Social Media Trends
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I won’t bow to pressure to make Parliament a ‘rubber stamp o...
1 hour ago

Chaos during inauguration of Parliament unjustifiable – Bagb...
5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line