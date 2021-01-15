Nduom’s new look goes viral on social media

Listen to article

Politician and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Ndoum Companies, Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum’s photos have caused a stir on social media looking all old with a grey-bearded face.

Mr. Nduom who always appeared in public with his beard nicely shaved with little facial hair is now captured with 'unkempt' hair all over his face.

The founder of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) was very active in the Ghanaian political scene but his decision not to contest as the Presidential candidate has kept him away from the public eye.

His active role in politics began in 1997 when he was elected as a member of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem District Assembly for the Akotobinsin Electoral Area.

In December 2007, Nduom was nominated by the CPP to contest the December 2008 presidential election following his service in the President Kuffuor administration.

He formed his own party, the Progressive People's Party to contest the 2012 elections, in January 2012.

Mr. Nduom in 2020 was reported to have been hospitalized following the revocation of the license of his financial institution.

Describing how he felt when the incident happened to the media, Dr. Ndoum described that particular day as “a day of infamy, treachery, and robbery of the rights and assets of indigenous Ghanaian entrepreneurship”.

— citinewsroom