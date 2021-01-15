Bagbin declares NPP as Majority with Fomena MP

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has declared the New Patriotic Party Caucus as the majority in the 8th Parliament.

This follows a declaration by the independent MP for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako to side with the NPP MPs “for purposes of transacting business in the House.”

“The House will accord him the space to do as he stated,” Mr. Bagbin declared after referencing the Fomena MP’s declaration.

Following the December 7 general elections, the NDC and NPP had 137 seats apiece.

This led to a deadlock over who would have the Majority Group in Parliament.

Some NPP MPs arrived in Parliament early in Parliament to occupy the Majority side of House ahead of the first sitting of the 8th Parliament.

—citinewsroom