ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.01.2021 Social News

Group want MPs, Ministers Ex Gratia scrapped

Group want MPs, Ministers Ex Gratia scrapped
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The National Redemption Volunteers, an activist group, has called on President Akufo-Addo to initiate the process for amendment of Article 71 of the constitution to prevent the payment of ex gratia to old parliamentarians who continued to serve in reconstituted Parliament.

According to the group, the amendment would help protect the public purse by ensuring that cabinet members who consecutively serve in government's two term of office are also given their ex gratia at the end of their service as opposed to receiving payment at the end of every electoral term.

“It is unconscionable to pay a non-taxable GH₵400,000 in ex gratia to people who only serve for four years in office and give the teacher peanut. It is cheating to earn GH₵400,000 on autopilot only to win elections and come back for more,” said Richmond Owusu-Frimpong, the General Secretary of the group at a press briefing yesterday.

He said that resources saved from the payment of ex gratia could be used to better the lives of ordinary Ghanaians, most of whom lacked access to basic amenities and good education.

The group has also demanded the amendment of the necessary provisions in the 1992 Constitution that would among other things ensure the majority of ministers do not come from Parliament, heads of independent state institutions are not appointed by the President, while security agencies such as the Police Service are solely responsible for appointing their heads.

Speaking on the just ended election, the group has chastised the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), including it flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, for making early declarations which spurred on supporters to engage in lawlessness and violence.

“Why did he tell his supporters that he has won the elections and that the verdict was stolen from him when according to him there was no winner,” the group queried.

—Daily Guide

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
C/R: One dead, two severely injured in car crash on Kasoa-Budumburam stretch
15.01.2021 | Social News
How robbers broke security door, attacked pure water company at Anlo Afiadenyigba junction
15.01.2021 | Social News
Girl shot dead at fetish priest’s anniversary
15.01.2021 | Social News
Finder reporter detained for filming altercation between policeman and driver
15.01.2021 | Social News
Stop paying gratuities to more than one term MPs — Group demands
15.01.2021 | Social News
Prisoner, friend grabbed over attempt to lure prison officer into ‘wee’ trade
15.01.2021 | Social News
Taxi driver shot dead at Mmoatiakrom near Dunkwa-on-Offin
14.01.2021 | Social News
There is nothing like Ɛwiase nwom as claimed by Christians — Apostle Okoh Agyemang
15.01.2021 | Social News
Universities’ senior staff threaten to strike again over outstanding Tier-2 pension contributions
14.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Chaos during inauguration of Parliament unjustifiable – Bagb...
2 hours ago

Bagbin declares NPP as Majority with Fomena MP
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line