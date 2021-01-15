Tano North: One hundred thousand Cashew Nurseries distributed to farmers

The Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency Hon. Freda Prempeh has distributed a hundred thousand cashew nurseries to about 250 farmers to transplant in the Tano North municipal

The beneficiaries of cashew farmers were drawn from Terchire, Yamfo, Bomaa, Duayaw Nkwanta, and its environs.

In distributing the nursery cashews each of the farmers received 40 nursery cashews which could be transplanted on an acre of land.

The Deputy Gender and Social Protection Minister Freda Prempeh said that she wished the farmers should take advantage to indulge themselves in cashew farming because there are a lot of economic benefits in cashew farming as the cash crop.

Hon. Freda Prempeh advised the beneficiary farmers to take proper care of the cashew nurseries because it is the future cash crop for Ghana apart from cocoa.

The MP referred that, in the Bono region, Sampa in the Jaman North district and Wenchi have gained their popularity due to the high yield of cashew farming in the area.

Hon. Freda Prempeh submitted that she wants Tano North Municipal Assembly to become a cashew growing hub in the Ahafo region in not too distant future.

She emphasised that the already hundred thousand distributed cashew nursery to the farmers

Last year are being monitored by the government under the department of agric.

Addressing the farmers, the Tano North Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Ernest Kwarteng, appealed to the farmers to vote massively to give four more years for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo and Freda Prempeh to continue their good work.

The MCE, Hon. Ernest Kwarteng continued that the government of the day social policies affect every individual without any selective justice.

The Agric Director for Tano North municipal Mr. Godfred Ezina disclosed that the agric extension officers would be at the various farming communities to monitor the farmers' activities on a routine basis in case the farmers in the Tano north need help to adapt the best practice.