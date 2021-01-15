More COVID-19 cases recorded at KATH---CEO reveals

The Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso has warned of reported cases of a sudden increase of the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in recent times adding it was very imperative for Ghanaians to re-start observing all the safety protocols to help clamp down on the widespread.

According to Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, the hospital has seen a surge in admission of the COVID-19 cases a couple of weeks ago a situation the medical expert blamed it on the recent yuletide celebrations and the political campaign activities.

Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso who was speaking to Captain Koda on Otecfm’s NYANSAPO morning show on Friday January 15, 2021, expressed total disappointment among some section of the Ghanaian public who still holds the view that the disease was a myth and non-existing, adding that such individuals need to listen to the harrowing testimonies of those who had experienced the viral disease.

The astute medical officer who was diagnosed of the disease during Ghana’s peak season of the pandemic last year indicated that he went through the whole processes of medications including isolation and added that the safety protocols associated with the prevention of the disease must strictly be adhered to by all and sundry.

He further commended the President Nana Akuffo Addo for the continuous provision of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and other support to both the hospital and staff during the outbreak, indicating that the intervention helped to safeguard the lives of medical personnel at the hospital.

A number of Ghanaians have grown apprehensive towards the government’s directive of re-opening schools this week in the face of rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some prefer the government to further study the situation in order not to escalate matters before the right things are done.

But touching on the re-opening of schools in the country, Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso rallied Ghanaians to support the President in his quest of ensuring that pupils and students go back to school since the unbearable economic challenges facing the government and Ghanaians could not be taken too lightly.

Notwithstanding, he assured that the needed measures were being put in place by the government to protect the lives of pupils, students, and teachers ahead of the re-opening insisting that the government would never compromise the health of any child at the expense of education.

---OtecfmGhana