How robbers broke security door, attacked pure water company at Anlo Afiadenyigba junction

15.01.2021 Social News

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
About eight armed robbers have invaded a pure water company at Anlo-Afiadenyigba junction in the Volta region and made away properties worth thousands of cedis and undisclosed amount of money.

According to Mr Kofi Deynu, an eyewitness, the robbers broke into "Yra Dziakpe" a water producing company belonging to his father, Reverend Kafui Deynu, the senord Moderator of Southern Presbytery of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

He also disclosed to ModernGhana News that, the robbers after breaking into the company which is very closed to their house, took away a box containing jewelleries amounting to thousands of cedis which belong to his mother.

The robbers were said to have carried guns and some strong metal bars which they used in breaking into the company.

Mr Agbesi Gakpey, a resident who reported the incident to the media said, the attack took place on Wednesday January 1 at about 2 dawn.

The Anlo Afiadenyigba junction police have since launched an investigation into the matter for the arrest of the culprits.

No casualty recorded.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

