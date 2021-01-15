MPs arrive early to occupy Majority side, dressed in white

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament clad in white have arrived early in Parliament to occupy the Majority side of House ahead of the first sitting of the 8th Parliament.

Some of the NPP MPs on social media said they had been in Parliament as early as 4 am for proceedings which are expected to start at 10 am.

For the inauguration of the 8th Parliament, the National Democratic Congress MPs did something similar, arriving early to occupy the Majority side which is to the right of the Speaker.

No NDC MP has arrived in the chamber.

The NPP and NDC MPs are yet to agree on which side has the Majority in Parliament.

NDC and NPP have 137 seats apiece, with one independent MP, Andrew Asiamah Amoah of Fomena, who has aligned with the NPP.

The House's first engagement will be the resolution of who forms the Majority and Minority of the House.

Three previous meetings between the leadership of both caucuses in the House to resolve the matter proved futile.

It is expected that today's sitting will see Speaker Alban Bagbin bring finality to the matter.

Meanwhile, both parties are in court over the results from 16 constituencies

Each of them is challenging the results from eight constituencies.

The NPP is challenging results in the Buem, Kintampo North, Savelugu, Pusiga, Jomoro, Assin North, Banda and Krachi West constituencies.

The NDC, on the other hand, is challenging results in the Techiman South, Hohoe, Tano South, Tarkwa Nsuaem , Essikado Ketan, Tema West, Zabzugu and Sefwi Wiawso constituencies.

