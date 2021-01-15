Alleged Bribery: Ghana Bar calls out Muntaka to provide proof

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has waded into current controversies sparked by the MP for Asawase Muntaka Mubarak over bribery allegations against a Supreme Court judge.

The Bar is asking Asawase MP Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, to substantiate claims of bribery against a Supreme Court judge or retract it immediately.

According to the GBA, it finds the allegations “offensive and distasteful”.

“The Bar has read and viewed with great concern, accusations made in the media in recent times with respect to the judiciary, the bar finds the allegations offensive and distasteful. They incite hatred among the public with regard to judges, expose them to ridicule, and put them into disrepute,” the GBA president Anthony Forson said in a statement.

“The GBA finds the comments totally unacceptable and hereby calls on the Honourable Mohammed- Mubarak Muntaka to substantiate the allegation or retract same and apologize to the Justices of the Supreme Court in particular and the judiciary in general,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice is set to probe allegations of bribery against a Supreme Court Justice by Asawase Lawmaker Mubarak Muntaka, the Judicial Service has announced.

The NDC lawmaker has claimed a Supreme Court judge made an offer through a phone conversation to a member of the NDC caucus in Parliament to vote for former Speaker Mike Oquaye during the Speakership contest.

He has subsequently insisted he will back the claim with evidence if need be.

In a statement on the development, the Judicial Service said: The Judiciary has noted with grave concern the remarks of Mohammed- Mubarak Muntaka, Hon. Member of Parliament for Asawase, which have been widely published in the media, alleging that a Justice of the Supreme Court attempted to bribe an NDC female Member of Parliament to vote for Right Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye, in the election of the Speaker of the 8th Parliament, which took place on 7th January 2021.

---Starr FM