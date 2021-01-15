GMA calls on gov’t to scale up Covid-19 testing, contact tracing amid surge in cases

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is calling on government to as a matter of urgency scale up the contact tracing and testing of Coronavirus in the midst of increasing number of positive cases.

Although the country enjoyed a lot of success in the fight against the global pandemic with the number of active cases decreasing to below 400 in the final months of 2020, there has been a surge this month.

As of Thursday, January 14, 2021, the number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 1,404 with as many as 175 new cases.

In a press release from the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), it calls on all well-meaning Ghanaians and organisations to take an interest in adhering to the safety protocols.

The Association by way of recommendation wants the government to scale up the Covid-19 testing and contact tracing to help combat the crisis.

“The GMA calls for an urgent scale up of Covid-19 testing and contact tracing for all positive cases as well as strict isolation and management of all infected persons to help break the chain of transmission,” part of a press release from the GMA said on Thursday.

In addition, the GMA wants the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, and the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) to collaborate with the Ghana Media Commission to re-launch and intensify education on all necessary Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, as pupils and students resume school, the GMA has charged the government and managers of schools, both Public and Private at all levels to ensure that there are adequate education and strict adherence to all Covid-19 preventive protocols.

The general public has also been implored to take personal safety seriously and follow all Covid-19 preventive protocols to help government in combating the pandemic.

Below is the full press release from the Ghana Medical Association: