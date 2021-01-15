There is nothing like Ɛwiase nwom as claimed by Christians — Apostle Okoh Agyemang

Leader of the Living Yahweh 7th Day Sabbath Assemblies, Apostle Okoh Agyemang has remarked that music is a language made up of words and and rhythm.

He said there is nothing like Christian or secular rhythm but it is the words and the rhythm that determines the genre of the music and not necessarily the rhythm.

Quoting Mathew 12:36 which says, "But I tell you that everyone will have to give account on the day of judgment for every empty word they have spoken".

In explaining this quotation he noted that everyone will be judged based on the words he or she has spoken.

"If one speaks in vain, it is upon that bases that she or he shall be judged. So, someone decides to weave his words into music, when the rhythm is removed from the music, what is left is speech".

He added, "it is upon this basis that he is saying on authority to the Christian fraternity that there is nothing like 'ɛwiase nwom' or secular music and from Genesis to Revelation, there is nothing like secular music or 'Ɛwiase nwom' in the Bible", Apostle Okoh intimated.

"Ɛwiase nwom" is an Akan word which means songs which Christians deem as non gospel music or songs of the world. Thus, songs or music that are not used to praise or worship God.

Okoh Agyemang added that, in the Bible there are about 32 different recitations of music that the Bible talks about.

According to him, the music that the Bible talks against for which Christians call it secular music or 'ɛwiase nwom' is not like that.

He continued that, "We are all part of the world and there is nothing like Christian VIP bus or Christian public transport or 'trɔtrɔ' or Christian 'waakye' so to say a song is secular or ɛwiase nwom, where are you also living?"

In trying to show to Christians which songs the Bible speaks against, the Apostle quoted Ecclesiastics 7:5 "It is better to hear the rebuke of the wise, than for a man to hear the song of fools".

Expatiating further on the above quotation, Osɔfo Okoh said, there are songs meant for fools or stupid songs. "We have songs for fools but we don't have 'ewiase nwom' as proclaimed by some Christians".

He continued that we also have 'efutu nwom' meaning a song or music that counsels people. According to him, the wise can compose a song that offers wise counsel but may not mention God's name in the song.

He quoted Ephesians chapter 5:19 "Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord."

He added Psalm 71:23 "My lips will shout for joy when I sing praise to you—I whom you have delivered".

In explaining Psalm 71:23, he said, there are songs which are sung to praise God and not all songs. He further said, some songs that are sung in church are music that talks to people within the congregation to rely on God.

