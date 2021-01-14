Fomena MP’s decision to side with NPP does not make NPP majority – Haruna Iddrisu

The leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu says the formal declaration of the only independent MP in Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoah to do business with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side does not make that side the majority in the House.

According to him, the choice of words of Mr. Amoah does not increase the number of seats the NPP occupy in Parliament.

He said any claim that Andrew Asiamah Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Fomena has joined the NPP will mean that he has to vacate his seat in Parliament and a by-election held in that constituency.

Andrew Asiamah Amoah in a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament said, “I Andrew Asiamah Amoako, an Independent Member for Fomena constituency and now the 2nd Deputy Speaker for the same Parliament do hereby declare that, I shall for the purposes of transacting business in the house associate with the NPP in the Eighth Parliament.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, I do hereby affirm that I shall cooperate and collaborate with the NPP Caucus in the Eighth Parliament.”

This declaration by the MP has been received with appreciation especially from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side with many making the claim that the letter confirms the NPP in Parliament has majority seats in Parliament.

“It [the letter] did not state, and it did not say that I will join or that I am part of the NPP,” Haruna Iddrisu said at a press conference.

He said official records of Parliament remains as 137 seats for both NDC and NPP and one seat for an independent candidate.

“Advisedly and wisely, he is not seeking to join a political party and therefore nobody should do an easy mathematics of a 137 plus one. I will cooperate, or I will collaborate does not mean I am joining, or I am crossing over because it has its own constitutional implications which probably will require that a by-election be conducted if he was to join a political party,” Haruna Iddrisu indicated.

Mr. Iddrisu said this when he addressed the press in Parliament on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

