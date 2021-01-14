ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.01.2021 Headlines

Ghana Bar condemns ballot snatching, chaos in Parliament

Ghana Bar condemns ballot snatching, chaos in Parliament
Listen to article

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has condemned the violence that characterized the election of the Speaker of 8th Parliament.

On January 7, 2021, the election of the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of Ghana was marred by violence and ballot paper and box snatching.

NPP Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah snatched some ballot papers during the race between Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye and Alban Bagbin.

Mr Bagbin, a veteran NDC former lawmaker eventually emerged the winner of the election.

But the Ghana Bar Association is unhappy with the developments during the election.

In a statement jointly signed by its National President, Anthony Forson Jnr and National Secretary, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the Association said “the actions of the Members of Parliament are a blight on the Democratic credentials of Ghana, which is a shinning example on the African continent.”

The statement noted that “it is the expectation of the GBA that there will be no such chaotic and disorderly scenes in Parliament in future, and that the Parliamentarians will always strive to safeguard Ghana's democratic credentials.”

The Bar also expressed grave concerns over accusations made in the media against a Supreme Court Judge who was alleged to have attempted bribing an NDC female MP to ostensibly vote for Prof Oquaye during the election.

—DGN Online

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
[Photos] Check Mahama’s first appearance in Supreme Court over election petition case
14.01.2021 | Headlines
NDC MPs will take consquential action on military invasion in Parliament – Haruna Iddrisu
14.01.2021 | Headlines
I didn’t instruct Carlos to snatch ballot papers – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
14.01.2021 | Headlines
Supreme Court approves request for live telecast of Mahama’s election petition
14.01.2021 | Headlines
Chief of Staff Post: NPP Ashanti Region thank Akufo-Addo for retaining Frema Opare
14.01.2021 | Headlines
Supreme Court to begin hearing Mahama’s election petition today
14.01.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin was selected by consensus – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
14.01.2021 | Headlines
Election petition: NPP, NDC initiate 16 legal proceedings against each other
14.01.2021 | Headlines
Fomena MP declares intention to join NPP Caucus in Parliament
14.01.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Election Petition: Heavy security presence at Supreme Court
2 hours ago

NDC MPs will take consquential action on military invasion i...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line