ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.01.2021 Press Statement

Re: Disregard For Covid-19 Protocols At GIJ

By GIJ
Re: Disregard For Covid-19 Protocols At GIJ
Listen to article

The attention of the Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has been drawn to the above publication captured on page 9 of the Wednesday 13th January 2021 edition of the Republic Press Newspaper.

Contrary to the paper’s report that authorities of the school are not doing much to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, the reality tells a different story.

It is necessary for the general public to note that the following measures have been put in place by the Institute to check the spread of COVID-19:

  1. All first-year undergraduate students attend lectures from the Dzorwulu Campus of the Institute. This means that the Ringway Campus at Osu will experience a considerable decrease in student numbers as only continuing students will use facilities there for the 2020/2021 academic year.
  2. Veronica buckets, soap and hand sanitisers have been placed at vantage points for usage by students, staff and visitors.
  3. Security staff of the Institute are allocated at the entrances of both the Ringway and Dzorwulu campuses to check temperatures of all persons entering our campuses.
  4. The Institute operates a strict NO MASK NO ENTRY regime at both campuses.
  5. A hybrid learning system which employs the face-to-face, as well as online learning modules, are currently in use to enhance physical distancing.
  6. Large classes have been divided into smaller groups to allow for physical distancing.
  7. Both campuses of the Institute were fumigated on 6th January 2021 in fulfilment of government directive.

Management wishes to assure the general public that the strict enforcement of the above protocols as well as an enhanced hygiene regime activated at both campuses of the Institute will ensure a safe 2020/2021 academic year for students, staff and the general public.

PUBLIC AFFAIRS UNIT 13TH JANUARY, 2021.

More Press Statement
Modern Ghana Links
Ghana Timber Association Condemns Okyenhene’s Task Force
14.01.2021 | Press Statement
SJMG Press Statement On The Recent Display Of Thuggery In Ghana’s Parliament And Capitol Hill (Washington D.C.)
11.01.2021 | Press Statement
Performance Of Ministers 2020
08.01.2021 | Press Statement
NDC in Diasporas Demand Forensic Audit of Elections or Mahama be Declared the President.
18.12.2020 | Press Statement
A counter press conference to a press released by a group led by the constituency executive Of Sissala West
16.12.2020 | Press Statement
International UHC Day commemoration
16.12.2020 | Press Statement
Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation observes Human Rights Day
10.12.2020 | Press Statement
PDL Leader’s message on Human Rights Day
10.12.2020 | Press Statement
Emerging Public Leaders on Ghana's 2020 elections
08.12.2020 | Press Statement
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

We'll face NPP MPs squarely If they try to remove us from ma...
2 hours ago

Court upholds South Korean former President Park's 20-year j...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line