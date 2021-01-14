Allegation of attempted bribery by judge will be dealt with – CJ

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah says the judiciary is in the process of getting information from the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak following bribery allegations made by the legislator against an unnamed justice of the Supreme Court.

Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak last week alleged in an interview that a justice of the Supreme Court made an offer of some freebies and privileges to a female National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, urging her to vote for the New Patriotic Party’s nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye against the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Alban Bagbin during the election of a speaker for the 8th Parliament.

“So shamefully, a Supreme Court Judge calls a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her. She has children, they will help her take care of her children. She can take fuel from a filling station for the four years [should she vote for Prof. Oquaye],” Muntaka said in the interview on Joy News adding that he had evidence to back the allegation.

The Chief Justice however in a statement on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, said the judiciary has taken a serious view of the allegation.

He said he views the allegation as one that gravely concerns the integrity of the Judiciary hence action will be taken to deal with the matter appropriately.

“The general public is hereby assured that the Hon. Chief Justice considers this allegation of impropriety a matter of grave import to the integrity of the Judiciary. The Hon. Chief Justice is therefore taking steps to solicit the assistance of Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka MP, to establish the facts in order that the matter can be dealt with appropriately,” the Chief Justice indicated statement signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo.

The statement said the public will be informed on what happens next in regard to the case.

