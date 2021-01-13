ModernGhanalogo

13.01.2021 Regional News

3rd ordinary general meeting held in Tano North Municipality

By Barnie K. Agyeman
The Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Ernest Kwarteng addressing the house
The third ordinary general meeting held at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipal Assembly Hall.

Addressing the house the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Ernest Kwarteng made it emphatically declared that the advent of the Covid -19 pandemic has brought a lot of devastating effects which has slowed down some developmental projects in the Municipal.

He disclosed the Tano North Municipality recorded seventy-three (73) positive cases of the virus out of which four persons died.

He said the Assembly partly committed resources to curb the spread of the covid -19 and therefore appealed to the general public to observe the safety protocol.

About forty–eight physical projects implemented and the community water agency under the rural water and sanitation project has supported eight communities to own their household toilet facilities" the MCE emphasized.

On the security aspect, the MCE thanked the security services for their hard work, though he admitted that there were a few skirmishes erupted in the places such as Afrisipa, Susuanso, Terchire, and Bomaa however, the timely intervention of the security intelligence network calm the situation down.

The MCE talked about staff strength and capacity stand at 219 with females occupying senior positions as departmental heads which according to him depicts the gender sensitivity in the Municipality.

The financial performance of the Assembly for 2018, 2019, and 2020 total as Ghc759, 150.40, Ghc 1003,794.64, and Ghc917, 995.42 respectively, and the money was derived from the internally generated fund.

Mr. Ebenezer Baafo, the Head of Audit at the Ghana Revenue Authority Sunyani, appealed to the gathering to pay their taxes and file their returns on time to avert any inconveniences.

The attendees were the departmental heads, Hon. Presiding Member Kenneth Adom Agyei, MCE Hon. Ernest Kwarteng and the 36 Honourable Assembly Members present.

