Ablekuma shooter granted GHS200,000 bail

The High Court of Justice, Criminal Court four on Monday, 11th January granted bail of a sum of GHc200,000 with three sureties to the accused Collins Quarcoo, alias Kola, the gunman suspected to be involved in the electoral violence that occurred in the Ablekuma Central Constituency Collation Centre on the 8th December 2020.

The bail ordered that two of his sureties, who shall be public servants earning not less than GHs15,000 a month and must show evidence of their earnings.

Kola on the 17th December 2020 when the case was first called was remanded by the Circuit Court Judge, Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh to be in police custody.

The Judge has since been indisposed and this had led to the postponement of the hearing on four different occasions.

Lawyers of the accused on 8th of January 2021 reportedly applied for a bail at the High Court of Justice, Criminal Court 4 and on the 11th January, the High Court granted bail and further ordered the accused while on bail to report to the police every Monday and Friday.

The accused, Collins Quarcoo alias Kola was arraigned on 6 counts including causing harm, possession of firearms without lawful authority and using offensive weapons without legal authority.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Kola is accused of shooting 5 persons, including a police officer and a journalist at the Odorkor Police Church collation centre.

The victims include Police Inspector, Nixon Awuni and Pius Kwanin Asiedu, a journalist with the Newswatchgh.com and Rashid Umar, a trader and NDC Vice Chairman of Sabon Zongo.

In an oral presentation by his lawyers to the Circuit Court, Kola who was reported to be a National Security personnel, is said to have fired indiscriminately into the crowd at a collation centre in the Ablekuma Central Constituency after having a brief discussion with the Member of Parliament of the Constituency.

Lawyer for the accused, Faisal Cisse pleaded for bail for his client arguing that his client is a public officer and not a flight risk.

Kola, per his lawyer, is employed as a National Security Officer at the Operations Department of the Office of the President, Jubilee House.

The Circuit Court judge, Emmanuel Essandoh who is currently indisposed adjourned proceedings to Thursday 24th December 2020 and later postponed to the 31st December 2020, 5th and 11th January 2021.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalists Association and the media, have promised to follow the case through to the end.

The new date for the Court Hearing is Monday, 18th January 2021 at the Circuit Court 4 in Accra.

